Police warning to drug users that ecstasy pills may actually be mixture of meth and cocaine

Police have issued a warning to drug users as a blue pill being sold as ecstasy is now believed to be a combination of cocaine and meth.

The pills are named Blue Teslers within the drugs trade and are described as having a blue coating and are white with dots inside.

The logo on the pill is a sword pointing downwards.

Northumbria Police are now warning the public and asking if anyone sees anyone with these pills to contact officials immediately.

No further details have been released by the force.