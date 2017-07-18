Police will target underage drinkers at Sunderland Airshow

Police are planning a crackdown on underage drinkers at the Sunderland International Airshow this weekend.

Northumbria Police says it officers will be using alcohol testing strips at the event, which begins on Friday night, and any underage drinkers will have their booze confiscated.

Supt Sarah Pitt

It comes as part of an operation to prevent anti-social behaviour at the Airshow, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the seafront.

Superintendent Sarah Pitt said: "My priority is making sure everyone who is going to the airshow has a great time, is safe and that there is as little disruption to our local communities as possible.

"We know that underage drinking is a huge catalyst for anti-social behaviour and are taking great steps to make sure it is prevented before it gets to that point."

Police are also urging people to avoid falling victim to the crime at the event.

Supt Pitt added: "It’s always important to take a few moments to consider crime prevention, it doesn’t take long to make sure car doors are locked and there isn’t anything of value left on display or that personal items such as phones and wallets are stored safely.

"Likewise, we’d remind local residents to make sure they don’t leave house windows and doors open and unlocked when they’re not inside.

"It’s worth bearing in mind this advice useful any time not just during the airshow."

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Chair of the Safer Sunderland Partnership, Coun Harry Trueman, added: "We want everyone to be able to relax and enjoy the airshow, and just taking a few extras minutes before you leave your house or car to make sure things are locked up and secure can make all the difference.

"We also want remind the tiny minority of those who might be causing a nuisance along the seafront, that we won’t tolerate anti-social behaviour of any kind and do everything we can to prevent it."