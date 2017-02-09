Pony left with horrific leg injures is enjoying a new lease of life

A plucky pony dumped with horrific leg injuries is now in a foster home following a year of specialised treatment.

Two-year-old Elsa, has finally left specialised RSPCA care after almost a year of treatment and is now unrecognisable as she enjoys her new life.

Elsa's injuries starting to heal after two weeks of treatment.

Elsa was discovered, abandoned on a remote lane in Tyne and Wear, on January 15, last year suffering with wounds on her back legs so deep her muscle was exposed.

A stunned member of the public called the RSPCA and took Elsa to their own stables to keep her safe, while inspector Jacqui Miller went to the scene where she found Elsa "suffering with the worst injuries I'd ever seen on a horse".

Thanks to painstaking round-the-clock care by staff and vets at the RSPCA Felledge, a specialist equine centre in County Durham, Elsa, named after the Disney princess from the film Frozen because of the weather conditions at the time, survived and a year after being rescued has found a foster home, where she is settling in with two other horses, Chico and Honey.

Her new foster mum, who doesn't want to be named, said: “To see Elsa now, you would never believe she went through such an ordeal, she is a happy little thing, and her legs have healed so well you’d never tell she suffered so much.

"The team at RSPCA Felledge have done a wonderful job with her - they even took her to Equifest last August where she won Rescue Pony of the Year.”

The wounds to the back of Elsa’s legs were completely exposed, infected and bleeding, causing her excruciating pain. They were several days old, but it is not clear what caused them.

RSPCA Felledge equine centre's team worked around the clock to dress Elsa’s wounds with a special solution to create a barrier that prevented further infection.

Elsa’s road to recovery continued to be a bumpy ride as she then had to overcome laminitis, another painful in her leg.

But, Elsa bounced back against all odds and has taken her first steps to a fairytale ending, just like her Disney namesake.

Her foster mum, said: "Elsa settled into my yard so quickly, and she’s so cheeky, she’s really livened up the place.

"I know she will go on to make somebody somewhere a really super little riding pony. For now, she’s happy enough pottering about being cheeky. She’s into everything, her favourite thing is to follow me into the feed room, I’m always shooing her out.”

Felledge yard manager, Lisa Paulin, said: “We couldn’t be happier that Elsa has settled in so well. When she was first rushed here this time last year, suffering so much from her wounds, we really couldn't have imagined her story would have such a happy ending."

Elsa's extensive treatment and stabling at Felledge for those ten months cost in the region of £5,600 and anyone who would like to support the charity to continue to rescue and rehabilitate horses like Elsa, is urged to text LOVE to 87023 to give £3.