Probe continues into petrol bomb attack at South Shields pub

Investigations continue into a petrol bomb attack at a South Shields pub.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Monday at the Prosecco Lounge bar on King George Road.

A brick and petrol bomb had been thrown through the window of the empty pub, which was closed at the time.

Only minor damage was caused to the premises, which used to be called the The White Ensign.

Police say inquiries to identify those responsible are continuing.

Detectives on the case are appealing for anyone with any information about the arson to get in touch.

Extra patrols are also being carried out in the area to carry out the police investigation and to reassure any concerned members of the public.

Speaking yesterday, Detective Inspector Sean Mcguigan, of Southern CID, said: “A full investigation is on-going to identify those responsible for this arson but we do need anyone with information to get in touch.

“Thankfully nobody was in the premises at the time so there were no injuries.

"The object burnt out very quickly and so there is only minor damage to the inside of the premises.

“The owners are obviously quite shaken by this unprovoked incident and we are now working with them to try and establish the reasons as to why they may have been targeted.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the arson to call police on 101, quoting log number 16 19/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.