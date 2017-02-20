Punter settles ‘most expensive bet’ after smashing South Shields bookies’ door

A punter who had barred himself from a bookmaker was left with a £1,359 bill after he smashed the glass front door of the shop.

Kevin Burn told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court it was the most expensive bet he’s never had after they ordered him to pay for the damage.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said Burn had voluntarily barred himself from the Coral’s shop in Horsley Hill Square, South Shields, under an industry scheme to tackle problem gambling.

“He was at the shop doorway talking to a friend,” added Mr Anderson.

“There was a magnetic lock on the door which tripped when the door closed.

“This happened, leaving Burn outside.

“He pushed against the door, using the weight of his shoulder.

“The glass shattered, which appears to have been a surprise because witnesses describe Burn as looking shocked by what happened.

“When interviewed by police, he accepted he had broken the window but said he had not intended to do so.

“He commented that Coral could have paid for the window themselves, given how much money they’d had off him over the years.”

Burn, 35, of no fixed abode, admitted criminal damage on October 28, last year.

Val Bell, defending said: “Mr Burn had been talking to a friend through the open door of the shop.

“He accepts he was reckless when he pushed it, but there was no intention to cause any damage.

“It does seem a great deal of money that Coral is claiming for the window, but Mr Burn accepts he was responsible for breaking it.”

Burn was sentenced to a conditional discharge for six months, and ordered to pay £1,359 compensation to Coral.