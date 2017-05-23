Queen offers 'deepest sympathy' to victims of 'dreadful' Manchester terrorist attack

The Queen has offered her "deepest sympathy" to all those affected by the "dreadful" terrorist attack in Manchester, saying that the incident has "shocked" the nation.

The head of state has spoken for the country in expressing her support for the families and friends of the 22 people, including children, killed in the blast and the 59 injured.

The victims were targeted by a suicide bomber who detonated an improvised explosive device as young fans left a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena.

The Queen said in her message of support: "The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

"I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

"I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity."