Seven arrests after night of violence in South Shields

Seven people have been arrested after street fights erupted in South Shields.

Police were called to a large fight in Temple Park Road at the bottom of West Park at 6.20pm yesterday.

It comes after an earlier fight broke out in Sunderland Road and a vehicle was damaged in Harton Road.

A witness told the Gazette: "It was like a scene from an action movie.

"A silver car was heading past the West Park towards Chichester when it suddenly swung across both lanes of Stanhope Road, coming to a stop and blocking all traffic.

"A second car behind, which was possibly a black Range Rover, stuck its brakes on and stopped.

"One of the occupants in the first car jumped out.

"I was only about 50 yards away and from what I could see, he was white and probably in his 30s.

"The other vehicle drove on to the pavement to get past, and zoomed away. He then jumped back into his car, which sped off in pursuit.

"Although it was over in a matter of seconds, the police must already have been alerted, because at that moment you could hear a load of sirens."

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Around 6.20pm last night police were informed about a large fight in Temple Park Road.

"The incident is related to a fight in Sunderland Road and damage to a vehicle in Harton Road.

"The incidents are believed to be between people who know each other and police are not aware that anyone was injured.

"Seven men have been arrested and released under investigation.

"Any witnesses to the incidents are asked to contact Northumbria Police quoting reference 863 050717 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."