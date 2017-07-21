Sex offender denies breaching order

A man has denied breaching an order aimed at preventing further sexual offending.

Mark Urwin, originally from Jarrow, was jailed for five years and six months in 2014 for sexual offences against children committed in the 1990s.

As part of his sentence imposed at Newcastle Crown Court, Urwin was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

One of the conditions obliges Urwin to make make his internet connected devices available for inspection by a police officer.

Urwin, 52, appeared before South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court accused of failing to provide a police officer with his mobile phone when requested to do so on July 12.

Urwin, of the Cuthbert bail hostel, Derwentwater Road, Gateshead, told the court he intended to plead not guilty.

The magistrates accepted jurisdiction of the case.

David Forrester, defending, said Urwin had been recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

The magistrates remanded Urwin in custody.

A further preliminary hearing of the case was listed for August 14.

Urwin’s trial is due to take place on September 7.