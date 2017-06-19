Shirt shoplifter caught out by CCTV at Peacocks

A man who was caught stealing a shirt has been ordered to pay the store compensation

Anthony Storey, 48, was seen on CCTV leaving Peacocks in South Shields without paying for a £16 shirt, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Storey. of Beach Road, South Shields, admitted theft on March 12 and the court heard he has previous convictions for 28 offences, including eight of theft.

Ember Wong, prosecuting, said: “The manager of the shop forwarded the footage to the police. The officers were able to identify the thief as Storey.

“He admitted the offence when interviewed, the shirt was not recovered.”

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: “This is a low-level shop theft for which he accepted his guilt. It was a stupid thing he did for which he is sorry. Mr Storey is eminently suitable for a conditional discharge.

“He will know that if he comes back before the court again, it will be at a different level.”

Storey was given a conditional discharge for 12 months, and ordered to pay £16 compensation.