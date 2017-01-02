South Shields drink driver is banned

A drunk driver has been banned from the roads after being ‘let down’ by his brother who asked him to drive home after a night out.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard Nathan Stephen, 22, was the least intoxicated of his group after the drinking session in South Shields town centre but he was stopped by police as he drove his brother’s Renault Laguna.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said: “The patrol stopped him in Talbot Road. It was obvious to the officers he had been drinking.

“He was found to be about one-and-a-half times over the legal limit.”

The court heard Stephen had no driving licence because it had been revoked because of penalty points he had accumulated as a new driver.

Stephen, 22, of Stanhope Road, South Shields, admitted driving with excess alcohol, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance on December 2.

David Forrester, defending, said: “Mr Stephen was let down by his brother and his companions that night. His brother had driven into South Shields, but Mr Stephen was put under pressure to drive back.

“The fact his brother was urging him to drive in that state say it all. As the least intoxicated member of the party, Mr Stephen foolishly thought it was a good idea.”

Magistrates disqualified Stephen for 20 months, imposed six penelty points and ordered him to pay fines and costs of £225.