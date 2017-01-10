South Shields nightclub attack: Man charged with assault

A man has been charged with assault after an attack in a South Shields nightclub.

Shaun Mason, 26, of no fixed abode, appeared in front of magistrates on Saturday, charged with offences including wounding with intent and possessing a blade.

The incident happened at 2am on Sunday, December 18, at Viva nightclub.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "A man has been charged with assault after a 26-year-old man was seriously assaulted in a South Shields nightclub.

"Police had previously circulated details of 26-year-old Shaun Mason who detectives were keen to speak to in connection with the assault.

"Extensive searches were carried to locate him and last Friday he was located in Blyth.

"The 26-year-old, of no fixed abode, was arrested and subsequently charged with offences including wounding with intent and possessing a bladed article.

"He appeared in front of magistrates on January 7 and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on February 6."