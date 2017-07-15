South Shields pair charged with attempted murder after man seriously injured in Northumberland

A man and a woman from South Shields have been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with serious injuries in Northumberland.

Officers found the casualty in the Cresswell area of Northumberland on Monday July 10.

Richard James Spottiswood, 33, of Canterbury Way, South Shields, and Lucy Burn, 29, of Burns Close, also in South Shields, have both been charged and are due to appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates' on Monday morning.

Two others arrested under the investigation have now been released.