South Shields yob who attacked woman at bus stop has his sentence increased

A South Shields thug who randomly attacked a woman waiting for a bus will serve extra time behind bars after wasting top judges' time with an appeal.

'Dangerous' Alan Perez, 55, of Redwood Avenue, was caged for five years at Newcastle Crown Court on December 6 last year.

Due to the danger he posed to society, he was also ordered serve an extra year on licence after his release.

On October 20, 2015, a 20-year-old woman was waiting on her own at a bus stop in Whiteleas Way, London's Appeal Court heard today.

In an unprovoked attack on the woman, who he had never met, Perez hit her five or six times, leaving her with a head wound.

She was 'traumatized' by what happened to her, said Judge Martyn Zeidman QC.

Perez was 'adamant' he was not responsible, but was convicted by a jury of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He argued today that his conviction was 'unsafe' and that he was wrongly condemned as a dangerous offender.

'Voluminous' documents submitted to the court by Perez included 250 pages of 'dense material', said the judge.

His grounds of appeal against conviction included a claim that the trial judge was 'biased' against him.

But Judge Zeidman said: "There is not the slightest basis for suggesting the trial judge showed a bias towards the prosecution."

"There is no basis in any of these complaints," added the judge, who was sitting with Lady Justice Rafferty and Mr Justice Sweeney.

"There are no arguable grounds of appeal" and Perez's sentence was 'entirely appropriate'.

Describing the appeal as "unmeritorious", the judge took the rare step of ordering Perez to serve an extra 28 days behind bars.