South Tyneside singer saw families fleeing for their lives following Manchester bombing

Popular South Shields singer, Abi Garrido, was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester when the blast hit.

The former X-Factor hopeful had been in Manchester for a meeting shortly before going to the concert.

She told fans, via Facebook, that she was home safe and thanked them for their messages.

She said: "My heart is breaking for all of the children and families I witnessed tonight fleeing from the arena, my thoughts are with everyone that passed away and were injured.

"So shocked and upset."

Twenty two people are dead and 59 injured following the suspected suicide bombing at Manchester last night.