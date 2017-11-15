Stabbing victim fled into street in his pants after being attacked with kitchen knife by housemate

A stabbing victim fought off a knife attack by a housemate using a duvet as a shield then ran into the street in just his underwear.

Ross Pippin launched a violent assault on his victim in a bedroom at the home they shared, then armed himself with a knife to continue to the attack.

During the struggle, the 27-year-old caused a stab wound to the man's calf and bit him on the nipple while being kept at bay by a quilt.

The victim then ran from the house wearing just his boxer shorts before the emergency services, called by neighbours who heard him calling for help, arrived and found him on a nearby doorstep.

Prosecutor Tony Cornberg told Newcastle Crown Court the attack happened in April when the victim was lying in his bedroom at the shared house in Southend Parade, Hebburn.

Mr Cornberg said: "He was woken by banging and describes Pippin having come in and attacked him, punching him with clenched fists.

"Mr Pippin then left, but was described as coming back, this time with a kitchen knife.

"The complainant was able to keep him at bay with a duvet and ended up somehow being bit on the chest and stabbed to the lower leg during the struggle. He managed to get away."

The court heard when the emergency services arrived, the victim was on a neighbour's doorstep "only in his boxer shorts and bleeding from the leg".

The injured man said in a statement: "I feared for my life during this incident. I feel I have had to leave Hebburn for my safety.

"This incident has changed me as a person. I totally blame Ross Pippin for all of this.

"I have flashbacks to being attacked, which affects my sleeping. I feel tired all the time. I am only a shell of my former self."

Pippin, who has a long criminal record, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to 27 months behind bars, with a five-year restraining order to keep him away from his victim.

The judge said Pippin has been assessed as posing a high risk of harm to members of the public, which is currently unmanageable in the community.

Judge Spragg told Pippin: "This was a sustained assault. He said he fears for his life and no longer feels safe."

Vic Laffey, defending, said Pippin was also injured during the trouble with the victim, who he had initially befriended but grew to consider to be an "odd character" who drank too much

Mr Laffey said Pippin is an "intelligent man", despite his criminal past, and has been involved in a programme with Durham University, who have assessed him as being one of only 300 prisoners in the country who function at his high level.

The court heard Pippin is working on a media studies course in jail and "deeply regrets" his latest offending.

Mr Laffey added: "He is making sterling efforts to try and sort his life out."