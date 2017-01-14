Student accused of raping drunken woman after house part will not face retrial

A student accused of raping a drunken undergraduate has been told he will not face a retrial.

Alastair Cooke, a 22-year-old final year student at Durham University, had denied three counts of raping a woman following a house party in the city.

A jury was unable to reach any verdicts following a two-week trial at Durham Crown Court last month.

A court official confirmed that the prosecution offered no evidence at a hearing on Friday, meaning Mr Cooke, from Perranarworthal, Truro, Cornwall, will not be retried.

It was understood the decision was taken in consultation with the complainant.

According to the Northern Echo newspaper, Mr Cooke did not attend the hearing.