Sunderland husband admits murdering his school teacher wife at their home

A husband who faces life behind bars for murder of his primary school teacher wife had a secret collection of explicit child videos.

Adam Parkin has confessed to killing his wife Julie, 39, who was found with fatal knife wounds at their semi-detached home in Kirkwall Close, Castletown, Sunderland, in June.

A picture of Julie Parkin.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty on Friday to murdering the South Tyneside school teacher and the attempted murder of a second victim.

Parkin also admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of a child, relating to category A, B, and C videos.

He will be sentenced for all offences on Friday, October 27, at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Paul Sloan remanded him in custody and warned: "You will appreciate, there is only one sentence that can be passed in the light of your plea to the offence of murder and that is a sentence of life imprisonment.

"Nontheless, I do need to determine the minimum term you must serve before you can be considered for release on parole."

The court heard Parkin must sign the sex offenders' register as a result of his guilty pleas to the indecent images offences.

The judge said: "Notification requirement applies from today's date."

The court heard Parkin has been assessed by psychiatrists since his arrest over his wife's death.

Prosecutors will provide victim impact statements, legal authorities and a proposed draft of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order before the next court hearing.

The body of Mrs Parkin, who taught at West Boldon Primary School, was discovered with knife wounds on June 27.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said just after the tragedy: "Julie was very friendly. Her and her husband seemed very much in love.

"I didn't hear a thing until the ambulance arrived at around 12.15am. It's just so sad, and not the kind of thing you expect to happen on this street."

Another neighbour added that Julie and her husband could often be seen hand in hand walking down the street together.

A statement released by Mrs Parkin's family after her death read: "Julie was the best person anyone could ever meet.

"She was the perfect child. She was beautiful inside and out and she brought something special to everyone she met.

"We are all utterly devastated. It is so tragic and we can't ever understand why anyone would do this.

"We would like to thank the school for their support. The teachers and kids have been brilliant and their support means so much to us.

"Julie was like a mam to them all. Everyone who has been in touch, we thank you for your kind words, it really has been a comfort for us at this hugely difficult time."