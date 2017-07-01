Sunderland man remanded in custody over murder of South Tyneside school teacher

A man accused of murdering a school teacher has appeared in court for the first time in connection with her death.

Adam Parkin, 35, is charged with the murder of Julie Parkin, 39, who was found dead at her Sunderland home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mr Parkin is also accused of the attempted murder of a teenage male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, around the same time.

His right arm was in a sling and his left hand was heavily bandaged when he appeared before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

Wearing a grey jumper, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the brief hearing.

His solicitor, Sandra Fife, made no application for bail and Mr Parkin, of Kirkwall Close, Castletown, Sunderland, was remanded in custody.

Keith Laidlaw, prosecuting, said the charges were indictable only and that the case would have to be transferred to crown court.

Mr Parkin will appear before Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

The relationship between Mr Parkin and Mrs Parkin was not disclosed in court.

Mother-of-two Mrs Parkin, who worked at West Boldon Primary School, was found stabbed to death at her home in Kirkwall Close at around 12.10am on Tuesday.

Bouquets of flowers and written tributes quickly appeared in front of the semi-detached property as news of her death spread through the shocked community.

West Boldon headteacher Joanne Weightman said the school was "deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news" and added: "She was a highly-valued and respected member of

staff who was popular with both pupils and colleagues."