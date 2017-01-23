Teenage gang hunted over assaults which left two victims seriously injured

A gang responsible for two assaults which happened just minutes apart and left the victims with serious injuries are today being hunted by police.

The first attack happened in Wellfield Road, Benwell, at its junction with Canning Street, shortly before 8pm yesterday.

A 25-year-old man was approached from behind by a gang of three or four teenagers and attacked.

He was knocked unconscious and suffered serious head injuries.

He is currently in the city's Royal Victoria Infirmary, in what police described as "a non-life-threatening condition".

The second attack happened shortly afterwards in Ellesmere Road.

Police believe the same group assaulted a 27-year-old, leaving him with a broken jaw.

The gang were in their late teens, and is thought to have comprised two or three males and one female.

It is possible they may have been armed with a weapon of some kind.

Inquiries are ongoing into the attacks, and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 979 22/01/17.