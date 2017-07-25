Teenagers arrested after vandals trash Downton Abbey train carriages

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested after a set of antique train carriages that featured in the Downton Abbey TV series were vandalised.

The seven teak cars were targeted as they were parked in a siding at Pickering in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

North Yorkshire Police said the two boys were arrested and released while under investigation, and officers expect to make further arrests.

Railway general manager Chris Price said: "We were absolutely devastated to discover that the carriages had been damaged.

"The set was found with the windows smashed and the furniture and fixings completely ruined, obviously all the staff and volunteers are extremely upset.

"Until the set has been completely assessed we will not know the full extent of the damage caused, I doubt very much that the set will run again in the 2017 season."

The set, dating from 1930 to 1950, has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Downton Abbey and the remake of Dad's Army.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.