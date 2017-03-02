Toddler suffers 'nasty' facial injuries in North East dog attack

A two-year-old boy suffered 'nasty' facial injuries when he was bitten by a dog in a North East street.

At around 5.20pm on Monday, police received a report that a boy had been bitten by a dog on Balmain Road in Kenton.

The toddler was with his mother at the time when he approached the dog, which was being accompanied by a man but was not on a lead.

The dog bit the child, leaving him with facial injuries. The dog and its owner then left the scene without leaving any details.

Paramedics took the boy to hospital and he remains there for treatment to his injuries.

Enquiries to identify the owner are ongoing and police are appealing for help from the public to track him down.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in, of slim build, aged between 20 and 25-years-old and wearing all dark clothing. The dog is described as a tall dog with short black hair.

Newcastle North Neighbourhood Inspector Julie Rana said: "This was a really terrifying incident that was incredibly distressing for the young boy and his mother.

"He has been left with nasty injuries to his face and will no doubt carry the emotional scars of the incident for the rest of his life.

"We really need to speak to the man who was accompanying the dog that day so we can establish exactly what happened and ensure no other members of the public are at risk."

The man, or anyone who may know his identity, should contact police on 101 quoting log 731 28/02/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.