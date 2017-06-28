Tributes flood in to tragic Sunderland teacher Julie Parkin

Tributes have been pouring in to tragic teacher Julie Parkin, who was found stabbed to death in Sunderland.

The 39-year-old was discovered with fatal knife wounds at her home in Kirkwall Close, Castletown, early yesterday.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Mrs Parkin was a much-loved teacher at West Boldon Primary School, and dozens of tributes to her have been left on social media.

Here are a few of them:

Leanne Fowler: "Life is so unfair. Taken far too soon. I am honoured to have known such a beautiful person inside and out. Thinking of all your beautiful family at this sad time xxx."

Becca Davison: "Absolutely heartbreaking :( an amazing teacher loved by all her pupils and such a lovely woman! Always had a smile on her face R.I.P Mrs Parkin xxx."

Shell Keeyyo: "I hope the family find some closure in this horrific time...my thoughts are with them all xx."

Chris Conifey: "RIP Jules! Never forget our childhood at English Martyrs. Always smiling! A beautiful soul taken far too soon ."

Linda Walton: "RIP Julie taken too soon God bless thoughts with your family xx."

Sarah Louise Maxwell: "So terribly sad. May she R.I.P. Thoughts go out to her family and friends at this tragic time."

Kay Robson: "Heartbreaking, so saddened to hear this. Thoughts are with family and friends. R.I.P. beautiful girl x."

Charlie Brown: " R.I.P. Julie, such a lovely lass . My thoughts and prayers are with your family and friendsxxx."

Patricia Hodgson: "From neighbours in a nearby street, our thoughts are with the family."

Kurt Vicky Lucas: "R.I.P. Julie thinking of your poor children, may you live on through them, sleep tight xx."

Kate Yates: "R.I.P Julie. Thinking of all your family, friends, work colleagues and children at the school x."

Joanne Dickinson: "Such sad news, a fantastic teacher to my son ,and a genuinely lovely lady. May you rest in peace Mrs Parkin xxx."

Jenny Usher: "Heartbreaking. Such a beautiful girl, inside and out ."

Melissa Elliott: "Heartbreaking, amazing teacher and beautiful woman. Me and my children will miss you xxx."

Jay Lodge: "Rest in peace Julie. So sad. Thinking of her two children at this terrible time."