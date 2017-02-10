Troll to be sentenced for telling MP she would 'get it like Jo Cox' and threatening to blow up mosque

An internet troll is to be sentenced for making anti-Semitic death threats to a Labour MP and threatening to blow up a mosque.

John Nimmo, 28, from South Shields, sent two emails to Luciana Berger, in which he said she would "get it like Jo Cox" and "watch your back Jewish scum".

Another message to the MP for Liverpool Wavertree included a picture of a large knife and came just three weeks after MP Jo Cox was killed.

In a separate incident he sent offensive emails to an anti-hate crime organisation including threatening to blow up a mosque.

He will also be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court for three charges relating to threatening tweets he sent.

Nimmo was jailed in 2014 for eight weeks for sending abusive messages on Twitter to feminist campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez and MP Stella Creasy.

It came after Ms Criado-Perez led a campaign using social media for a female figure to appear on a Bank of England note.