Troubled mum cut toddler's wrists in shocking suicide attempt

A troubled mum who cut her toddler son's wrists during a shocking suicide attempt has been put behind bars.

The woman used a knife to cause the wounds to the two-year-old after taking a cocktail of drink and drugs at their home.



She then called the emergency services to report she had "attempted suicide" then explained she had cut both her own and the boy's wrists.



Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman, who had a deeply troubled childhood, had been diagnosed with unstable emotional personality disorder and a history of self harm.



The tot suffered a "significantly deep" wound to one wrist, which cut through skin and fatty tissues, came close to nerves and arteries and had a superficial cut to the other.



The court heard the youngster was treated at hospital with steri-strips and pain killers but has suffered night terrors since the attack and is likely to be left with permanent scarring.



The mum, from South Shields, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and has been jailed for four years and eight months.



Judge Tim Gittins said the attack was a "serious act of violence towards a defenceless child" and told her: "It is hoped the child is young enough to have no memory of what happened.



"The injury was undoubtedly serious, the location on the wrists had potential to be significant and the risk of significant damage, even fatality, was very high.



"There will, no doubt, be some permanent psychological scarring."



The judge added: "This was a defenceless toddler and wounds were to each wrist, not a single cut.



"The intention must have been to cause more serious harm than was caused."



Judge Gittins said the mum was in a "confused emotional and psychiatric state" when she carried out the attack and said he was satisfied it was an "isolated act".



Despite the serious injury, there appears to have been no damage in terms of the toddler's wrist movement, strength or grip.



The court heard the mum has sought help from various agencies in the past and is determined to continue receiving help and treatment in future.



She is now "permanently separated" from the child.