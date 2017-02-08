Twelve arrested over nightclub shooting

Twelve people have been arrested as part of a probe into a drive-by nightclub shooting.

A doorman was shot and seriously injured at the Tup Tup Palace nightclub, on St Nicholas Street, Newcastle, on June 6, 2015.

As part of an ongoing inquiry into the shooting, Northumbria Police this morning searched 12 properties in Newcastle and Gateshead.

Police arrested eight men - all from Newcastle and aged 53, 51, 50, 36, 29, 29, 25 and 20 - following this morning's operation.

They have since arrested another four men - aged 50, 38, 29 and 28 - in connection with the investigation.

All 12 are in police custody.

Assistant chief constable Darren Best said: “This has been a large police operation which has resulted in a number of arrests.

"I understand that an operation on this scale will have caused disruption locally to local people, particularly for businesses, and I would like to thank everyone for their patience this morning.”

Police will remain at addresses across Newcastle and Gateshead throughout the day to carry out inquiries and answer questions from concerned residents.

Anyone with information that may help the police investigation into the shooting should call 101, quoting log 1410 07/06/15, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.