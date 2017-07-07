Two charged over £450,000 North East drugs haul

Two people are due in court after police found a huge haul of drugs with a street value of £450,000.

On Tuesday evening officers carried out a search of a property in Murrayfield Road in the Cowgate area of Newcastle.

They found a haul of Class A drugs believed to be heroin and amphetamine, and the investigation led to raids on two further addresses in Wansfell Avenue, Cowgate, Bothal Street in Byker.

More drugs were found by polic,e and in total it is believed that detectives have taken drugs worth an estimated £450,000 off the streets.

Six people were arrested following the operation, but four of those have been released under investigation.

Now detectives from Central CID have charged two people in relation to the seizure. They are:

Karl Glendinning, 39, of Wansfell Avenue, Cowgate, was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply heroin, possession of a drug to supply amphetamine, possession of a drug with intent to supply cannabis and possession of heroin.

Neil McFarlane, 30, of Waterbeach Place, Slatyford, was charged with possession with intent to supply amphetamine.

Both are due to appear before Bedlington Magistrates this morning.