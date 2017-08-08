Two in court after man attacked in South Shields church grounds

Two men have appeared in at court after a 59-year-old man was attacked outside a church.

The victim was discovered in the grounds of St Hilda's Church, in South Shields, at 6am on July 9 and Mark Liddle and Khaled Hassan were subsequently arrested.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday morning, Hassan, 42, denied a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Liddle, 50, pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted theft.

A trial date has been set for December 6.

Liddle, of Beach Road, South Shields, was granted conditional bail.

Hassan, of Beach Road, South Shields was remanded in custody at HMP Durham.