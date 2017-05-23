Two South Shields youngsters still missing following Manchester blast

A pair of South Tyneside teenagers who went to the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester are still missing.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and her boyfriend Liam Curry, 19, both from South Shields, were at the concert and their frantic families are appealing for information about the pair.

The families have travelled down to Manchester to find them.

Chloe's brother, Scott Rutherford, has quashed rumours that the pair have been found, saying is Facebook page: "Anyone getting news about them being found is untrue we haven't been told anything from both Manchester police or Northumbria police, so whatever you're reading isn't true."

Little Mix, who have two band members from South Shields, are among those who have appealed for anyone with information on the teenagers to get in touch.

An explosion close to the Arena has claimed the lives of 22 people, while another 59 are injured.

Manchester's road and rail network has been placed on lockdown and Victoria Station will remain closed all day on today, Network Rail say.

A dedicated emergency hotline has been launched for those concerned about anyone who may have been in the area.

Greater Manchester Police said: “An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area.”

The helpline number is 0161 856 9400.