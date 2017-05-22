Warning over fake BT ‘ransomware’ email

Fraudsters are using the recent WannaCry ransomware attack as a way to get people to click links in a BT-branded phishing email.

Action Fraud - the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime - say they have received reports of a very convincing email.

It claims BT have put in place preventative measures to protect customer data - if the user clicks on the links in the email.

Web experts say that the domains appear very similar to those in the Wannacry email and this could easily catch out those who are concerned about the security of their data after the global attack.

Taking advantage

Cyber criminals have been known in the past to take advantage of situations like this to design new phishing campaigns.

If you receive one of these emails are advised not to on any links and instead follow Action Fraud’s advice. In this case, BT customers should only visit the BT website directly and log in from there.

In fact, companies are sending out legitimate emails of reassurance in connection with the recent cyber attack - so in all cases, customers are advised to contact them directly via a method other than the email you have received.

Users are also reminded that fraudsters can “spoof” an email address to make it look like one used by someone you trust. If you are unsure, check the email header to identify the true source of any such communication.

Anyone receiving a suspicious communication can report fraud and cybercrime to Action Fraud via www.actionfraud.police.uk.