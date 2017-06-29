Watch: Moment pervert turns up to meet 13-year-old girl in Sunderland

This is the moment a pervert was confronted by paedophile hunters after he arranged to a meet a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Nevin believed he was about to meet a young teen called ‘Robin’ when he turned up at Greggs in Park Lane in Sunderland on March after weeks of online chats.

Michael Nevin on camera after he was caught by paedophile hunters Guardians of the North.

But the 44-year-old had been duped by Guardians of the North, an organisation that sets up fake profiles of children to snare men looking for underage sex.

Members of the group were waiting for Nevin when he arrived to meet the girl and confronted him on camera while waiting for the police, who had been alerted.

Nevin can be seen unseady on his feet while being quizzed by members of the group on camera.

Nevin, of Arnold Street, Boldon Colliery, claimed he “wanted to be friends” with the child he believed he had been about to meet.

Michael Nevin.

He was arrested and pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming. Nevin told officials he had got into conversations with teen because of “social anxiety and boredom”.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Nevin had got in contact with the teen over social media and they started to have daily contact over a number of weeks before a meeting was discussed.

Prosecutor Jonathan Devlin said Nevin referred to the girl as “hun” and “darling” during their chats and warned her she should be careful while on the internet as there was “naughty people” online. Nevin talked about the teenager coming to his home, saying he would put on his pyjamas, and joked about her sharing a shower with him.

He told her their conversations should be kept secret from her mother and friends.

Judge Bob Spragg sentenced Nevin to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabiliation requirements plus a ten year sexual offences prevention order and ten year sex offender registration.

The judge said Nevin was “socially isolated, with few friends or interests” and that intervention would be the best way to ensure public protection in the long term.

Judge Spragg added: “It is right this girl did not exist.

“There was an arrangement to meet at Greggs in Park Lane, Sunderland. You were met not, as you expected, by her, but representatives of Guardians of the North.”

The court heard Nevin has a number of health problems and is not considered to pose a high risk of committing further offences.

He has never been in trouble before.

Vince Ward, defending, said the behaviour was a “one-off” and added: “Thankfully, no actual person was ever at risk of an offence being committed against them, this being a Guardians of the North case.”