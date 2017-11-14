Weapons handed over to Northumbria Police on first day of firearms surrender

Firearms and ammunition have been surrendered to police officers on the first day of a special campaign.

Northumbria Police received 19 firearms of various types and descriptions yesterday, as well as a quantity of ammunition, on the first day of a firearms surrender initiative.

It is running until later this month.

Chief Inspector Dave Gould said: “I am really encouraged by the response from the public who have taken this opportunity where they can safely and anonymously hand in firearms and ammunition.

“This surrender runs until November 26 and I urge persons who possess weapons they wish to dispose of to do the right thing and surrender during this period.

“Those handing over firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession, at the point of surrender and do not have to give their name or address.

“The more firearms and ammunition we remove from communities reduces the risk of them getting into the wrong hands and the possibility of them being used in crime”