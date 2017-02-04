Woman who reversed into fence was more than twice the drink drive limit

A woman has lost her licence after being more than twice the drink drive limit when she reversed her car into a fence after a night out.

Angela Olsen, 44, had not driven the Renault Scenic earlier in the evening but had gone to it to retrieve her mobile phone, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting. “The offence happened in the same street in which the defendant lived in the early hours of the morning.

“Police received a report of car crashing into metal railings, and a woman wwas seen walking away from the damaged car.

“Officer attended knocked on Ms Olsen’s door. She was clearly drunk, and was abusive and argumentative.”

The court heard Olsen was taken to the police station where she was breath tested.

“The reading was 89 against the legal limit of 35,” said Mr Anderson.

“Ms Olsen told police she had not driven the car that night, but had gone to it after returning from a night out.

“She said she could recall the airbags going off and appeared to concede her reversing is not the best even when sober.”

Olsenof Widdrington Avenue, South Shields, admitted driving with excess alcohol on January 14.

She was of previous good character.

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said: “Ms Olsen is deeply sorry for what happened.

Olsen was disqualified from driving for 22 months, and ordered to pay fines and costs of £395.