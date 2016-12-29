Yobs who racially abused and threw food at old man hunted by police

Police today appealed for witnesses to a hate crime incident in Newcastle.

It happened at 12.30pm on Thursday, December 22, in Scrogg Road, Walker.

An elderly man was walking along the road when he was racially abused by two men, who were with a woman pushing a pushchair.

They verbally abused the elderly man and threw food at him.

The pair were in their late 20s to early 30s, both wearing hoodies, one blue and the other black.

The woman they were with was short with dark hair worn in a bun, and was wearing a light-coloured body warmer.

Police would like anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything to contact them.

Anyone with information should call officers on 101, quoting reference number 448 of 22/12/16, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.