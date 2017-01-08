Criminal damage, threatening behaviour and theft cases dealt with by magistrates

The following people have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Mark Brunton, 26, of Hudson Street, Tyne Dock, South Shields, was ordered to pay £265 in fines, costs, and compensation for criminal damage.

Paul Carney, 30, of Copley Avenue, South Shields, was ordered to pay £155 in fines and costs for threatening behaviour.

Nathan Ferrier, 21, of Saint Rollox Street, Hebburn was disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol.

He was also ordered to pay £514 in fines and costs.

Jordan Martin, 22, of Wouldhave Court, South Shields, was conditionally discharged for 12 months, and ordered to pay £20 costs for shop theft.

Trevor Sweet, 54, of Trinity Walk, South Shields, was made the subject of a community order of 12 months, including 25 rehabilitation activity days, and fines, costs and compensation of £375 for assault by beating and criminal damage.

Abigail Weir, 23, of Thornholme Avenue, South Shields, was disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving with excess alcohol.

She was also ordered to pay £397 in fines and costs.

Connor Walker, 21, of Charles Street, Boldon Colliery, was conditionally discharged for six months, and ordered to pay £215 costs for breach of a restraining order.

Matthew Edmonds, 27, of Vernon Close, South Shields, was ordered to pay £130 in fines and costs for not having a television licence.

Emily Phillips, 30, of Newcastle Road, South Shields, was fined £60 for keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road.

David Parkin, 31, of Wakefield Avenue, South Shields, was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £20 costs for breach of bail.

Barry Porter, 37, of Julia Avenue, South Shields, was given a conditionally discharge for six months, and ordered to pay £55 compensation and costs for theft.