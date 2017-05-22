Crowds turn out to welcome South Shields FC home with FA Vase

South Shields fans were in no mood to wait to see the FA Vase.

Scores of people turned up at Mariners Park to see South Shields Football Club return from Wembley with the silverware.

South Shields joint manager Graham Fenton with the FA Vase.

The Gazette understands that the trophy will be paraded around the town in an open top bus later this week – probably Thursday – after an estimated 15,000 fans from the town travelled to Wembley for Sunday’s final and see the Mariners’ historic 4-0 victory over Cleethorpes Town.

A first-half penalty from Carl Finnigan, followed by an 80th minute strike from Dillon Morse and two late goals by David Foley ensured history was made.

Lee Picton, the club’s joint manager who plotted the victory along with Graham Fenton,said: “It’s a fitting way to round off what has been an amazing weekend.

“It’s another fantastic show of support that we have from the town. It’s brilliant seeing people of all ages taking time out of their schedule to welcome the lads back.”

Fans at Mariners Park get to see their heroes.

Club captain Leepaul Scroggins and team captain Julio Arca led the players back into Mariners Park this evening to enjoy the adulation of the supporters as they posed for photographs and signed autographs.

It comes at the end of a season which has seen Shields win four trophies.

Joint manager Lee Picton said: “We’ve had an incredible weekend and an incredible season, and this was a fitting way to end it.

“We can’t thank the town enough for the way it has supported us, and it was great to see so many supporters welcome us back. Their support throughout the season has been remarkable and we’re delighted to have helped provide them some moments to remember.”

Fans at Mariners Park.

Hundreds of fans watched the event live on The Gazette’s Facebook site.

Caroline Stewart wrote: “Well done lads. Welcome home.”

Doris Watling added: “You did us proud well done lads.”

Carol Henton said: “Well done lads” and Marilyn Rounthwaite added: “Well done to you all.”