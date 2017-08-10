Customers thanked for generosity in helping boost lifeboat funds

Kind-hearted pub customers and community centre users have helped boost the funds of a life-saving charity with their loose change.

A total of £2,636.40 has been raised for the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) by pubs across South Tyneside.

However, it was Ocean Road Community Centre which has this year stole the crown for raising the most money in a year.

Of the cash raised, the centre in South Shields raised £391.17.

Secretary of the South Shields Women’s Guild, which collects the cash on behalf of the RNLI said: “Ocean Road have always support the lifeboat and have allowed us to hold coffee mornings and sales each year to raise money for the cause.

“This year, the box based within the community centre raised more than any of the other boxes placed around South Tyneside.

“We would just like to say a big thank you to all the customers and staff at the centre, but also to everyone who has donated to the charity by putting their change into one of the boxes.

“Every penny we raise goes to the RNLI and we work so hard. South Shields had the first ever lifeboat and we should be so proud of that as part of our heritage.”

The RNLI provides a 24-hour lifeboat search and rescue service, seasonal lifeguards, water safety education and initiatives and flood rescue response.

*The South Shields Women’s Guild will be hllding a flag day on August 19 in King Street, South Shields.

Representatives from the charity will be under the Metro Bridge selling souveniers and raising funds for the RNLI from 9.30am until 2pm.