Cycle challenge raisers more than £1,000 in memory of much-loved school worker Lisa Kelly

Parents and pupils turned out in force to back a charity challenge in memory of a much-loved school worker.

School site supervisor Chris Cunningham has completed a Great North Ambulance charity cycle in memory of Lisa Kelly.

The 35-year-old sadly died after collapsing in the car park at Bamburgh School on March 15.

Lisa, a mum-of-two, was airlifted to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary but could not be saved.

In her memory, Chris decided to raise funds for the Great North Air Ambulance Service, which was called out in an effort to save Lisa.

He raised £1,000 from his efforts, which saw him ride a static bike for several hours in the reception of Bamburgh School yesterday to cover the distance.

The 47-year-old was cheered on by pupils, parents and staff, as he completed the miles in around eight hours.

Chris works as a site supervisor at Sea View Primary School, which shares a location with Bamburgh School, in Norham Avenue, South Shields.

He said: “I started at 7.30am and went on until around 3.30pm.

“It’s been great and the pupils came out of lessons to cheer me on.

Lisa Kelly with partner Gavin and twin daughters Scarlett and Jasmine.

“They all made banners with messages of support and even parents came out to see me.

“It is a good feeling to have so much support.

“The whole thing is in memory of Lisa and people have said how lovely it is the school is fundraising in her memory.”

Chris, who is also a member of South Shields Velo club, used the Strava app during the challenge, which has a speedometer to show how far he had travlled and at what speeds.Chris, from Doxford Park, Sunderland, added: “On the fundraising page I have raised £1,000 and collection buckets on the school site have raised around £400.”

Following Lisa’s death, headteacher Peter Nord led the tributes to Lisa, who he described as “loved by pupils, staff, parents and carers alike.”

To donate, please visit Mr Cunningham’s Just Giving page: http://bit.ly/2oufJb8

