Cyclist dies after collision in Sunderland

A cyclist has died after a road collision in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a black Jaguar vehicle and a male cyclist on Colliery Lane, next to the junction with Murton Lane, in Easington Lane, at around 10.25am this morning.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jaguar was not injured.

Northumbria Police say an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances around the collision and police are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "Officers are in the process of informing the cyclist's next of kin and his family will be supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information that may help police, can contact officers on 101 quoting log 400 19/02/17.