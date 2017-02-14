Cyclist suffers 'life-changing injuries' after being hit by taxi outside South Shields pub

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a taxi as he rode past a South Tyneside pub.

The collision happened at 9.30pm on Monday in South Shields' Ocean Road, outside the Marine Pub.

The cyclist, a 25-year-old man, is currently in hospital receiving treatment for serious life-changing injuries.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

The taxi driver was spoken to at the scene.

Motor patrols Sergeant Lee Butler said: "The collision happened outside the Marine Pub which has large windows and no curtains so it may be someone inside the pub saw what happened, if they did I'd ask them to get in contact with us.

"Likewise if anyone was in the street or surrounding area and saw anything that may help with our enquiries, I'd ask they get in contact.

"It may be they thought nothing of what they saw at the time, but pieced together it could actually be crucial."

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 996 130217.