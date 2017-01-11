Dad battling with MS is set for scans ahead of pioneering treatment

A South Tyneside dad who is battling multiple sclerosis is set to undergo scans this week before pioneering treatment he needs can begin.

Paul George, 40, was diagnosed with relapse and remitting MS 10 years ago and has seen his life change as the symptoms progressed.

MS sufferer Paul George is to fundraise for stem cell treatment

Five months ago he launched a bid to raise £40,000 for pioneering Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) abroad - which has topped £10,000 - and now he has been given a date for MRI scans this week which is the first step on his road to recovery.

The former construction worker from Wilton Gardens, Boldon, took to his Facebook page to express his delight at the latest news.

He said: “The fund had topped £10k this week and the morning I got the date for treatment scan which starts the ball rolling, Sunday January 15.

“I wasn’t expecting it that quickly, but I’m not complaining.”

He told the Gazette: “On Sunday I will be going for an MRI scan at the Freeman Hospital.

“It will be a full brain and spine scan to see what activity the disease has been doing. “I need to have this scan before any kind of treatment can get started.”

Mr George was just 30 when he noticed his sight had become blurred while he was driving to work and was rushed to hospital. He was eventually told by doctors that he had MS.

The treatment he requires is called Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT), and is available in places such as Russia and Poland. It offers the possibility of slowing, if not stopping, the progression of his MS.

Mr George has set up a new Go Fund Me fundraising page to replace the original Just Giving Page.

He said: “The people of Boldon have been unbelievably generous, not just with money but with their time and everything.

“It’s unbelievable, as I thought it would take over a year to raise this amount.”

The next fundraising event will be a gig with band The Shakes at the Simonside Club, on February 10, from 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought for £5 from the club, on Winskell Road, South Shields.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/hsct-fundraising

For more information on fundraising events visit: www.facebook.com/pfgeorgeHSCT