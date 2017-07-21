Dad's speaks of 'panic' as family caught up in 'terrifying' earthquake in Turkey

A dad from South Shields has told of the terrifying moment he and his family experienced an earthquake as they were about to board a flight home from Turkey.

Wayne Anderson, 38, was returning from a break with wife Emma, 37, and daughter Amy, nine, when an earthquake struck.

Emma Anderson and daughter Amy had been on a seven-day holiday with Wayne when the earthquake struck.

They were going through an air bridge at Dalaman Airport on their way to the plane at the time.

The 6.7-magnitude quake affected areas of Turkey and the Greek islands, and left two people dead and more than 200 injured.

Thankfully, Wayne - who is the branch manager of YESSS Electrical, in Sunderland - and his family returned home safely after the frightening episode.

He said: "It happened just as we were going through the air bridge to get our flight home.

Wayne Anderson told of the 'panicked' looks on the faces of staff in the airport when the earthquake struck.

"The bridge started shaking badly and no one knew what was happening.

"We didn't know it was an earthquake at the time, but looking back and knowing what we know now, it was quite terrifying.

"I thought it was a failure of the air bridge at first, but you could tell by the faces of the staff that they were panicking a bit."

A huge crack is seen in a building after an earthquake on the island of Kos.

The Andersons, of Canberra Drive, Brockley Whins, had been on a seven-day holiday to the resort of Oludeniz.

Within 15 minutes of the earthquake striking, they were on board their flight, and avoided the aftershocks of the quake.

Wayne added: "We found out later that the whole airport had been shaking, and all the lighting and air conditioning was moving about on the terminal, so people had to be moved.

"My wife in particular got a bit of a fright, because she's a nervous flyer anyway. She got a shock.

Debris of the collapsed minaret of a mosque sit next to a sun shade after an earthquake on the island of Kos.

"Amy was all right. We made a bit of a joke of it and I don't think she realised what had happened.

"Thankfully it was over quite quickly, because we didn't have time to do anything."

The quake struck south of the Turkish city of Bodrum and east of the Greek island of Kos - areas popular with British holidaymakers.

Buildings on Kos were damaged by the tremors, which prompted a small tsunami, flooding parts of the island.

Tourists had to flee their hotel rooms when the quake hit at around 1.30am, and were experiencing aftershocks throughout the night.

The Foreign Office advised Britons in surrounding areas to follow the advice of local authorities and tour operators.

Rubble sits on the street in front of a collapsed house after an earthquake in Kos.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: "We are speaking to the Turkish and Greek authorities following an earthquake off the coast of Bodrum and near the island of Kos.

"Any British people in the areas affected should follow the instructions of local authorities."