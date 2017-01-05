Dance show brings light to darkness

Carnival spirit – winter style – was brought to life with a spectacular and glittering dance display at South Tyneside College.

People of all ages braved the cold weather to witness the stilt-walkers, aerial displays and illuminations that took over the college grounds in South Shields, earlier today.

Winter wonderland dance show by the Creative Seed

The event, named Dare to Dream, was put together by The Creative Seed CIC to encourage people to follow their dreams.

It also marks the beginning of the company’s residency at South Tyneside College, where husband and wife team Garner and Sandy Harris will be hosting weekly socials for students, to teach them about carnival culture and provide them with opportunities to take part in performances as volunteers.

Garner said: “We’re really pleased with how it’s all turned out ,and the number of people who have come out to see the show is amazing.

“Everyone has worked really hard on the performance. But there is still a lot more to come from the Creative Seed.”

Aerial artist at Creative Seed's Dare to Dream showcase

The creative production company, whose work endeavours to break down social barriers and promote community cohesion, based the piece on the ways in which its performers have pursued their own dreams.

It hopes the performance, supported by Arts Council Funding, will inspire audiences to follow their own dreams.

Sandy said: “We called the show ‘Dare to Dream’, as it is about our company dreaming big and aiming high. We wanted to premier the show in January to bring some light and laughter into the darkest month.”