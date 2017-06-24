Dance your way to friendship at a South Shields health centre

People of all ages are being invited to dig out their dancing shoes and hot-foot it down to a South Tyneside well-being centre.

Dance teacher Viv Needham has joined forces with Marsden Road Community Centre in Horsley Hill to host an afternoon of music, dance, cream teas and treats.

It’s a great opportunity to have lots of fun. Joanne Weightman

The event will be held on Thursday, June 29, and will give people the chance to learn how to quickstep, Waltz and Cha Cha Cha.

Joanne Weightman, Marsden Road Community Centre supervisor said: “Throughout our community consultation earlier this year, local residents feedback was that they would like more community events to get involved with, to help them meet new people and re-connect with other local residents. Our Afternoon Tea Dance is just one of our many up coming community events we have planned for this summer at Marsden Road Centre.

“It’s a great opportunity to have lots of fun and make new friends whilst getting some exercise. We hope everyone has a lovely afternoon and residents actually come out to support the event so that we can continue to hold these type of events throughout the year. We would especially like to thank Viv Needham, who has kindly offered her time to host the tea dance and we hope many of pupil as well as local residents come along.”

The event is open to all ages and abilities, from experienced dancers to those who would like to give it a try and has been organised by communities charity Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle (STAN) which manages the health and wellbeing centre.

Viv Needham, dance teacher said: “I’m over the moon to be asked to host the tea dance and look forward to meeting lots of new faces and teaching them some moves on the dance floor.

“Dancing is a great way for people to improve their flexibility, core strength and balance, which is especially useful for elderly people to reduce the risk of falling by improving their balance.

“As well as the health benefits, it’s a brilliant way for local residents, especially those who may feel isolated to meet new people and stay socially active. I would encourage people to come along and try it. You have nothing to lose and may leave the dance with a new friend.”

Entry to the after tea dance is free of charge and refreshments and cream teas will be on offer for a small charge.

The tea dance starts 1pm until 3pm.

For more information call 424 7373.