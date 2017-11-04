Dancers invited to South Shields showcase event

Talented dancers are being urged to enter the annual Step Up and Dance 2018 showcase at the Customs House.

Performers are being invited to show off their moves at the 10th dance event which offers participants the chance to take part in a regional dance festival.

Inaudible performing in Step Up and Dance 2017.

Applications are open for dancers to take part in Step Up and Dance 2018 which will be held at The Customs House on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

There are 10 spots available in the event, which is part of the regional dance festival Pulse - managed by Dance City in Newcastle.

The Customs House is a partner in Pulse, alongside Arts Centre Washington, Tin Arts in Durham, Arc Stockton and Queen’s Hall Arts Centre in Hexham.

Two groups from each venue will be selected to perform at the regional Pulse event at Dance City on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Dancers from Stephenson Rockettes from George Stephenson High in North Shields performing in Step Up and Dance 2017.

Pulse, in turn, is part of the national youth dance festival U Dance and one group will be chosen to represent the region in Suffolk in July 2018.

Daniel Clifford, learning and participation offer at The Customs House, said it was an chance for dancers to share their work.

He said: “It is a great opportunity for local people to dance on a professional stage and share their work with friends and family, other dancers and the wider community.”

Dancers of all ages and abilities in any form of dance are welcome to apply to take part in Step Up and Dance 2018.

Groups should be no bigger than 20 people and performances should be up to seven minutes long, with an emphasis on new and original choreography set to an interesting soundtrack.

Daniel added: “It doesn’t matter if it is two kids who have got together and want to do a bit of breakdance, or if it is a dance school.

“Step Up and Dance 2018 is about showing off what North and South Tyneside has to offer in dance.”

Groups have until Sunday, November 26, to apply.

For more details call Daniel on: 0191 427 8193 or email: daniel@customshouse.co.uk