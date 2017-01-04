Dare to Dream at winter show in South Shields

People are being invited to dare to dream at a winter wonderland extravaganza taking place in South Tyneside.

The Creative Seed, run by husband and wife team Garner and Sandy Harris, have put together a carnival-style production to start 2017.

The Dare to Dream theme is based on people’s aspirations, their ability to dream and to follow their dreams. Garner Harris

The Dare to Dream theme was chosen to tie in with the 50th anniversary of the visit of Martin Luther King to the North East.

The showcase tomorrow – which will feature colourful costumes, lighting, stilt walkers and dancers – aims to encourage people to follow their dreams.

The event, supported by South Tyneside College, is being funded by the Arts Council England.

Mr Harris, from South Shields, and a former West End choreographer, said: “The Dare to Dream theme is based on people’s aspirations, their ability to dream and to follow their dreams. It also ties in with the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King visiting the North East.

“We have been working with the students at the college and volunteers interested in performance, costume and stage design. It is a great way for people to enhance their CV as well as work with those already in the industry.”

The Creative Seed is a community interest company working with communities to provide creative workshops, carnival processions and short films, helping people to explore their own creative abilities and talents.

There are two shows, the first will start at 5pm, the second at 6.30pm. People are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of each show.

For details on the Creative Seed, visit facebook page The Creative Seed Carnival.