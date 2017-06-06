Day of celebration as family event is held in Jarrow

Families enjoyed a day of celebration after a carnival came to a South Tyneside community centre.

The annual family fun day at Bilton Hall Community Trust, in Taunton Avenue, Jarrow, was held on Saturday.

Circus performer Martin Bloomfield entertains the crowd at Bilton Hall.

Visitors were able to enjoy fairground rides, face painting, crafts, a car-boot sale and a variety of entertainment for all the ages.

Centre manager Joanna Tuck said: “The event went really well and everyone was happy with it.

“There were lots of different things going on and everyone seemed to enjoy it.

“It was one big celebration.

It was one big celebration Joanna Tuck

“We had a large event last year, and this time it was even bigger.

“We’re delighted with the way the community responded to it.”

Money from the Big Lottery Celebrate Fund helped to make the day possible.

A carnival parade was led by community interest company The Creative Seed, founded by Garner and Sandy Harris.

Creative Seed dancers at Saturday's event.

The couple worked with families to create a range of costumes and choreography.

Circus performer Martin Bloomfield with youngsters Jayden James and Kenzi Laverick at the fun day.