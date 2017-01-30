Delays after two-vehicle collision off A19 roundabout

Rush hour drivers have been warned they face possible delays after a two-vehicle collision on a busy A19 junction.

The crash has happened on the A184 Newcastle Road westbound lane at Boldon, off Testos Roundabout.

Traffic cameras show traffic coming to a standstill on the A19 northbound.

Traffic has already built up on the back to Downhill Lane on the A19.

Highways England warned drivers could be held up on the northbound side of the carriageway between Testos and the A184 Newcastle Road, A1290 Downhill Lane and the A1231 Sunderland Highway and Wessington Way.

It warns of delays of up to 20 minutes due to congestion.

Highways England has also warned of delays on the northbound A19 between the A1080 sliproad to Ryhope and the A690 Durham Road junction.

It says there could be delays of up 10 minutes.