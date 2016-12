Passengers are facing delays on the Tyne and Wear Metro system this morning.

It is because of a train being withdrawn, meaning there is a gap in the service between Fellgate in Jarrow, South Tyneside and South Hylton in Sunderland.

The service tweeted: "We have a gap in the service of up to 20 mins to trains running between Fellgate and South Hylton due to a train being withdrawn."