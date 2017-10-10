Demolition work begins on former South Shields travel agents

The latest stage of the regeneration of South Shields town centre has started with work to demolish a landmark building which housed a holiday firm.

Specialists have begun stripping-out of the former Dawson & Sanderson travel agents, next to the former Post Office, in Keppel Street.

The work is the precursor to the complete demolition of the two-story brick building - part of the site of a planned transport interchange.

The property, along with the Post Office, are expected to be reducved to rubble and the site cleared by February.

Dawson & Sanderson relocated to its current site in the nearby Denmark Centre in November, 2014.

Work comes after South Tyneside Council confirmed it had acquired all land and properties needed to press ahead with its South Shields 365 £100m regeneration masterplan.

Detailed artist’s impressed released at the same time show the state-of-the-art interchange’s interior.

Last month (NOTE – Sept) two major project milestones – the Royal Mail’s move to its new facility at Laygate and the opening of the Post Office’s new branch in King Street – took place.

Councillor John Anglin, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy, said: “Now that the Post Office and Royal Mail have relocated to King Street and to Laygate, the council is embarking on a programme of demolitions to enable the delivery of the Transport Interchange.

“This will initially involve some internal works prior to the physical demolition of the buildings later in the year.”

A report of the demolition of former travel agents states: “The building will be demolished on site generally by mechanical methods.

“Hand demolition will be considered where required next to adjacent properties and pedestrian access areas.

“All pedestrian movement around the site will be managed by the demolition contractor in accordance with an approved pre-demolition method statement.

“Demolition of the buildings is required to construct the new Transport Interchange.”

The adjacent 3 Keppel Street which links through internally to 22 Fowler Street is to be retained.

Work is expected to begin in the spring on the interchange, which marks the start of the regeneration plan’s second phase.