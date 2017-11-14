Demolition work to start on former South Shields Post Office and travel agent

Demolition work is set to begin on the former post office building on to make way for the next phase of the £100million South Shields 365 masterplan.

The wreckers will move in later this month on the former Post Office and Royal Mail building, and the former Dawson and Sanderson travel agent in Keppel Street.

The new post office in King Street

South Tyneside Council said the buildings must go to make way for work to construct the new Transport Interchange, which will start next Spring.

Hoardings are being erected around the area of town centre to mark out the demolition site compound. Bowmer and Kirkland, who helped deliver The Word in Phase 1 of the masterplan, has been appointed demolition contractor.

The demolitions programme is likely to last around three months, during which time businesses will be open as usual.

The post office has moved to new premises in King Street, and the Royal Mail delivery office has moved to West Walpole Street in the Rekendyke Industrial Estate.

An artist's impression of the new Transport Interchange

Council leader Iain Malcolm said: “A lot of hard work has been going on for quite some time behind the scenes, but from now members of the public will start to see activity happening around the town.

“Things are starting to move swiftly now, and in just a few months we’ll be starting to build our superb new transport interchange.

“Regeneration is a gradual process, it doesn’t happen overnight, but South Shields is undergoing a transformation.

“We are creating the right infrastructure to showcase our redeveloped town centre to residents and visitors.”

The hoardings around the site will show artist’s impressions of how the new transport interchange will look, as well as vibrant new artwork reflecting the vision for South Shields and showcasing its fantastic visitor offer.

Planning permission was granted last year for the transport interchange, as well as outline planning permission for Phase three, new retail and leisure development.

The project received £9.4million from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.